NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 2,260 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.57.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $239.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.38. The firm has a market cap of $161.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

