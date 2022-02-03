NFJ Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,530 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Jabil worth $11,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 1,301.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of JBL stock opened at $62.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.43 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.50.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. Jabil’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.53%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

In related news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 12,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $813,278.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,313 shares of company stock worth $9,613,714 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.