NFTX (NFTX) Market Capitalization Reaches $45.93 Million

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Over the last week, NFTX has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. One NFTX coin can currently be purchased for $112.55 or 0.00304357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX has a market capitalization of $45.93 million and $329,832.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX (CRYPTO:NFTX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,121 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

