Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nielsen is benefiting from solid momentum across Audience Measurement, and Outcomes and Content. Strength across the digital measurement category is driving the Audience Measurement revenues growth. Further, improving Sports business and robust growth in Content are benefiting the Outcomes and Content category. We believe the company’s consistent investment in the product portfolio and growing client adoption are expected to continue aiding business growth. Positive contributions from acquisitions are also driving the company's growth. However, the company’s rising investments in technology and infrastructure remain risks for margin expansion. Additionally, a challenging environment due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and currency headwinds remain major concerns. The stock has underperformed its industry over a year.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NLSN. Truist Financial lowered Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nielsen from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Nielsen from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Nielsen from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.89.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $28.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Nielsen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Nielsen by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Nielsen by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Nielsen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 170,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

