Nimiq (NIM) Price Up 14.9% Over Last Week

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $26.75 million and $1.26 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,318.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,687.26 or 0.07200828 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.70 or 0.00293961 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $278.12 or 0.00745244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00011062 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00074088 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00009773 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.89 or 0.00398964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00240273 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,510,391,802 coins and its circulating supply is 8,896,141,802 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

