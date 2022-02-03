Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Niu Technologies worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 42.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 405,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,403,000 after acquiring an additional 47,926 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 293.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 185,086 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Niu Technologies by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 39,205 shares during the period. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NIU. TheStreet downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Niu Technologies stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,189. Niu Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $53.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.51). Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $190.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

