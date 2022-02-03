Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.41 Billion

Analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will announce $4.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.52 billion and the lowest is $4.17 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $3.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $14.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.47 billion to $14.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.93 billion to $15.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,582,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,310,974. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 537.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.52.

In other Nordstrom news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5,037.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,053 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 15.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,530 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,392,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Nordstrom by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,806,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nordstrom by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after buying an additional 1,280,070 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

