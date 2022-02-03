Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of Norfolk Southern worth $95,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Amundi acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,567,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,183 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,619,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,258,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,468 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $272,140,000 after purchasing an additional 280,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $280.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.56. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $238.62 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSC. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.43.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.