North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.63

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.63 and traded as high as C$18.88. North American Construction Group shares last traded at C$18.73, with a volume of 38,606 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOA shares. lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.44.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$532.68 million and a P/E ratio of 12.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.63.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.85 per share, with a total value of C$188,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,106,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,714,254.45.

North American Construction Group Company Profile (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.