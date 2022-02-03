Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.32. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 2,680,369 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on NAK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.20 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $162.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.65.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1,195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 62,308 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,457 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 13.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

