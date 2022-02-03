Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 545,846 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,949 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $9,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. 57.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $30,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $763.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 37.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.86%.

NFBK has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson cut Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

