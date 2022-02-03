NortonLifeLock Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

NortonLifeLock has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NortonLifeLock to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $25.38. 5,055,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,732,326. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.73.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NLOK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NortonLifeLock stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,389 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of NortonLifeLock worth $53,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

