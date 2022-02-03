Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.34. 188,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,811. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $79.34 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.45 and a 200 day moving average of $86.30.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.
About Novartis
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
Recommended Story: Blockchain
Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.