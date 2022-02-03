Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.34. 188,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,811. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $79.34 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.45 and a 200 day moving average of $86.30.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the period. 9.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

