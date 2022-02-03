Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.05 EPS

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.
Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.38. The company had a trading volume of 58,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,510. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.33. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $117.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Several brokerages recently commented on NVO. DNB Markets lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.
About Novo Nordisk A/S
Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.
