Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.05 EPS

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.38. The company had a trading volume of 58,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,510. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.33. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $117.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVO. DNB Markets lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 879,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $73,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

