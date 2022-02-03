NULS Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 3rd. NULS has a market capitalization of $38.84 million and approximately $19.26 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001054 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NULS has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00050578 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,655.09 or 0.07179847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00055667 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,905.51 or 0.99799147 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00054606 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

