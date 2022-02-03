Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE JFR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.24. 2,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,247. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $10.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

