Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NKG)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 20.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NKG traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,041. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $14.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

