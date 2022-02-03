Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NMT)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 0.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NMT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,203. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $16.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 470.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

