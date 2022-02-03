Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:JLS)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 43.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE:JLS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 13,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,712. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $21.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

