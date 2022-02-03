Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NUV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NUV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.97. 5,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,538. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.25. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $11.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,172,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.02% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $48,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

