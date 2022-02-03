Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NRK stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.16. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,556. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 512,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

