Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,248. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,539,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund were worth $15,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

