Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (JPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 1st

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

NYSE JPS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,275. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.