Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NXP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 92,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,017. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

