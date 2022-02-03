OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Receives C$3.02 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.02.

Several research firms recently commented on OGC. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

TSE OGC opened at C$1.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47. The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 12.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.26. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$1.75 and a 52 week high of C$2.85.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

