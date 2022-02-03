Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Increased to $348.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $335.00 to $348.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ODFL. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.75.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $2.79 on Thursday, reaching $327.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,605. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $336.48 and a 200 day moving average of $313.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $196.94 and a 12-month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

