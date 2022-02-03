OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) by 497.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,075 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.49% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 3rd quarter worth $48,242,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,435,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,950,000 after purchasing an additional 134,035 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 514,096 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 314.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 692,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,883,000 after purchasing an additional 525,239 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 422,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period.

BUFR stock opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.70. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $25.03.

