OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $2.53 Million Investment in iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,518,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $43.22 on Thursday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $35.34 and a 1 year high of $46.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.79.

