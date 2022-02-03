OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of LendingTree at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 27.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 23.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $130.50 on Thursday. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $372.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 151.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.14.

TREE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.43.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

