OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,765 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 268.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 66.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on EOG shares. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $112.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.96 and a 200 day moving average of $84.92. The company has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.50 and a 12-month high of $114.93.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 58.03%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.