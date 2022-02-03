OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 60,604 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,604 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HEZU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 33,003.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,906,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,090 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 58.2% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,732,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,130,000 after acquiring an additional 637,132 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the third quarter worth about $22,729,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the third quarter worth about $18,065,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,622,000.

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF stock opened at $37.21 on Thursday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.25.

