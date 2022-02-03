Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Old Mutual (LON:OMU) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 81 ($1.09) target price on the stock.

OMU stock opened at GBX 65.90 ($0.89) on Wednesday. Old Mutual has a fifty-two week low of GBX 54.75 ($0.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 84.80 ($1.14). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of £3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.20.

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

