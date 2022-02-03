Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Old Mutual (LON:OMU) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 81 ($1.09) target price on the stock.
OMU stock opened at GBX 65.90 ($0.89) on Wednesday. Old Mutual has a fifty-two week low of GBX 54.75 ($0.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 84.80 ($1.14). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of £3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.20.
About Old Mutual
