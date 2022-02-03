Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) was down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.80 and last traded at $15.85. Approximately 3,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 510,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OLK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 8.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.28 million. On average, analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 133,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. 26.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

