Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th.

Omega Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend by 1.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Omega Healthcare Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 148.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.5%.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

OHI stock opened at $30.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $45,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.36.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.