OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Short Interest Down 20.4% in January

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 31,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth about $91,000. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

OneConnect Financial Technology stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 903,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,541. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $21.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.30.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.22% and a negative net margin of 32.79%. The company had revenue of $164.53 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

