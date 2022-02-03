Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $73.53

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.53 and traded as low as $72.76. Onex shares last traded at $72.76, with a volume of 517 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on ONEXF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Onex from C$125.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. increased their target price on Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Onex from C$113.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Onex in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC lowered Onex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 20.00 and a current ratio of 20.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.79 and a 200-day moving average of $73.53.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $6.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 74.31%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.0795 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Onex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.61%.

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

