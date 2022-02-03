Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,894 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,522,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,151,000 after purchasing an additional 273,529 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,789,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,151,000 after buying an additional 897,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,065,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,748,000 after buying an additional 1,905,135 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 14.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,519,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,374,000 after buying an additional 931,335 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,620,000 after buying an additional 26,921 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.66.

F.N.B. stock opened at $13.08 on Thursday. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.19.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

