Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $342,000 Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cigna were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 19,515.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $230.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.10 and its 200-day moving average is $216.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.83.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

