Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,006 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $209.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.35. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $174.34 and a one year high of $249.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.12.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total transaction of $39,025.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $324,281.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,862 shares of company stock worth $3,367,492. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.69.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

