Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,639,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,336,000 after acquiring an additional 23,967 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 120,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 289.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 7.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 135,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,635,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 12.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 441,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,339,000 after buying an additional 50,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 28,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $2,000,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $3,853,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,963,378 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.48.

Dynatrace stock opened at $46.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.86, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.44. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

