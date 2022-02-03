Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 5,398 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,398 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in LKQ were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,133,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,063,433,000 after purchasing an additional 347,101 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 13.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after buying an additional 1,516,195 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,396,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $623,927,000 after buying an additional 310,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,593,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,618,000 after buying an additional 382,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 57.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,850,000 after buying an additional 3,633,422 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $57.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.40. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $60.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

