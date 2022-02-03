Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

PRU stock opened at $114.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.32 and a 52-week high of $117.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

