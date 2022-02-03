Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Receives $107.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ONTO shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of ONTO stock traded down $5.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.85. The stock had a trading volume of 239,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,892. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $52.17 and a 12-month high of $106.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.05.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $562,179.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,935. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

