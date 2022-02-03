Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Shares Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,437 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned 2.37% of Ontrak worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Ontrak during the second quarter worth about $394,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ontrak during the second quarter worth about $201,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Ontrak during the third quarter worth about $111,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ontrak during the second quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ontrak during the second quarter worth about $2,404,000.

Shares of OTRK stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The firm has a market cap of $59.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $98.90.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $18.59 million during the quarter. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 28.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

