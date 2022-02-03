Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Research Coverage Started at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

OOMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.08.

Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.41 million, a PE ratio of -173.68 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.54. Ooma has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ooma in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

