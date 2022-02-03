Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $59.87

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$59.87 and traded as high as C$61.26. Open Text shares last traded at C$60.81, with a volume of 559,678 shares.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Open Text to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$59.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$63.14.

In other Open Text news, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.87, for a total value of C$1,856,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,313,508.59. Also, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 68,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.64, for a total value of C$4,673,822.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,088,291 shares in the company, valued at C$74,699,001.35. Insiders have sold 114,094 shares of company stock worth $7,628,345 over the last three months.

About Open Text (TSE:OTEX)

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

