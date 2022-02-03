Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Gamida Cell in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the company will earn ($1.37) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.42). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GMDA. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.39.

Shares of Gamida Cell stock opened at $3.36 on Thursday. Gamida Cell has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $198.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 36.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.