Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 30.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 845.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $69.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $128.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.18.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADS. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

