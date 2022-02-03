Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New $633,000 Investment in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 21,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OLO by 18.3% during the third quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 130,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 20,114 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,921,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 773,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 523,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Get OLO alerts:

NYSE:OLO opened at $17.09 on Thursday. Olo Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.65.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. Research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OLO news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $149,532.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $126,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,787 shares of company stock worth $15,030,024 in the last ninety days.

OLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on OLO from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO).

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.