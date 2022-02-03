Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,560 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rip Road Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in PROG by 19.8% in the third quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 664,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,928,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PROG by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after acquiring an additional 29,946 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,556,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,467,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRG. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $39.08 on Thursday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. PROG’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

